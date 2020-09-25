CCTV footage in Hemanth murder case shows how he was abducted in Hyderabad

Police have arrested 14 people who were involved in the kidnap and murder of Hemanth.

CCTV footage has surfaced in the murder of Hemanth Kumar, an interior designer in Hyderabad, whose body was found in Sangareddy on Friday. The footage shows how Hemanth was trying to escape from the clutches of Avanthiâ€™s family members and the hired goons. Hemanth, dressed in a black shirt and white pants, stepped out of a red-coloured four wheeler, when it stopped. Soon, others also stepped out and began punching him and later dragged him into another vehicle at Gopanpally.

Meanwhile, Avanthi who was in another vehicle managed to escape from it. Later on, she can be seen frantically running and trying to make some phone calls, probably for help. Soon, all the vehicles drive away taking Hemanth along.

According to the police, the case is a â€˜clear cutâ€™ execution of a hired assasination team, executed for an amount of Rs 10 lakh. The murder was sponsored by Avanthiâ€™s father Donthi Reddy Laxma Reddy, via her maternal uncle Yugender Reddy. Yugender was given Rs 1 lakh as advance by Laxma Reddy to pay the hired goons in order to execute the murder plan, the police said.

Hemanth was strangled to death using a wire, after his hands and legs were tied. He was killed inside the vehicle and later his body was thrown out of the car at an isolated place in the outskirts of Sangareddy around 7.30 pm on Thursday night.

Police have arrested a total of 14 persons in connection with the case; four other accused are absconding. Caste is suspected to be the reason for the murder of Hemanth â€“ who belongs to the Vysya caste, while Avanthi belongs to the Reddy caste. However, police are also investigating whether there is a property angle as well.

Hemanth and Avanthi got married in June against the wishes of Avanthiâ€™s family. At that time, Avanthi had transferred all the properties in her name, back to her family, during a settlement, according to her statement to the media.

Gachibowli Police have registered a an FIR under sections 302 (murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 365 (punishment for abduction) and 452 (trespassing), 509 (insult the modesty of any woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), of the Indian Penal Code.

