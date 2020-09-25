Murdered Hyderabad interior designer's wife had sought police protection in June

Avanthi Reddy had sought police protection from her family citing a threat to Hemanth’s life, her life and her in-laws’ lives.

On June 10, Hemanth Kumar and Avanthi Reddy had got married and on the following day, they got their marriage registered at the Quthbullapur Sub registrar’s office. A week later, Avanthi had written to the Chandanagar police seeking protection from her family allegedly after they were threatened.

Explaining the details, Madhapur DCP M Venkateshwarlu said, “When we went into the facts of the case, we found out that there was a missing complaint that was filed by Avanthi Reddy’s father Laxma Reddy in June. On 11th June 2020, the couple eloped and went to Quthbullapur sub registrar’s office and got married. They later approached the Chandanagar Police station for counselling. The inspector called Avanthi's parents and also called Hemanth’s mother for counselling. The young woman clearly said that they were majors and that they got married and they she did not wish to go with her parents.”

“After counselling, they took a house for rent and moved in together. She was in touch with her family. They were happy. We had no information that there was any threat to their life. They were happy and had no issues as of June third week of this year”, claimed the DCP.

However, Avanthi told the media that the Chandanagar police did not heed to her written complaint about her family. Later on, they approached the Gachibowli police station and filed a fresh complaint. Avanthi had Hemanth were residing in TNGO colony in Gachibowli.

Allegedly, Avanthi’s family had warned Hemanth’s family that whatever happened to Avanthi, Hemanth’s family would be held responsible. Speaking to the media, Avanthi said that it was after this threat that she decided to seek police protection.

TNM has accessed a letter, written in the third week of June, in which Avanthi Reddy has sought protection from the Chandanagar police. She wrote in the letter, “We hereby request you for security which is to be provided as we are being threatened by my family members. Me, my husband, my mother-in-law are having a threat from my family, please provide us protection.”

Avanthi had also gone on to name her father D Laxma Reddy and her cousins Ranjith, Rakesh, Ashish, Yugendher Reddy, Sandeep Reddy in the letter. The letter also has the stamp of the Chandanagar police and is dated June 17, 2020.

Hemanth’s mother, who was in tears as she spoke to the media, said she had only expected that they would threaten him and send him away.

Speaking to the media, Avanthi said, “Even when he was dragged away, I was telling myself even if they broke his leg or hand, we would be bear with it and we would be fine, I would have taken care of him. But I was worried what if something worse happens to him. We were living very happily. We never bothered about wealth and money. We wanted to make the most of life.”

Hemanth’s body was found in Krishnapur mandal of Sangareddy by the Gachibowli Police. According to the Police, prima facie it looked like Hemanth died due to strangulation. Hemanth’s body has been sent for post mortem to Osmania General Hospital.

