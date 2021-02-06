CBSE Class 12 board exams clash with JEE Mains, leaves students worried

The final session of JEE exams that are scheduled to be held in May coincides with the Biology exam of CBSE Class 12.

CBSE Class 12 students have expressed concern regarding the clash of dates of their board exams with that of the IIT Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Mains). It is particularly difficult for the students who have opted for Biology-Maths and Computer Science groups.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on February 2 announced the schedule for the CBSE Class 12 board exams. CBSE Class 12 Biology examination is scheduled for May 24. This is also the date when the JEE (Mains) 2021 May examinations begin. The final session of the JEE (Mains) exams is scheduled to be held from May 24 to 28. The Class 12 Computer Science paper is scheduled for May 29, which is just one day after the JEE exam.

“It is really difficult for the Biology-Maths students to simultaneously dabble with board exams and the entrance exams. I personally aim for the NEET exam. JEE is an additional preference for me. Anyhow it is very hectic for us to manage everything, especially for those who aim at JEE alone. Both are unavoidable but I will have to skip the May slot of JEE. It is very tough for the teachers as well. It will be better if there is a change in the dates as it is creating a lot of stress” says Navajeevan, a Biology-Maths student from Namakkal, Tamil Nadu.

Tharun, another student from Namakkal says that the students are held up with too many things right now. “We have different slots of JEE which will be immediately followed by the practical exams and then come the board exams. In addition to this, we have one slot of JEE in May which clashes with the board exams. So it is quite difficult to manage right now.”

The pandemic has already created a new normal and students, especially those writing the board exams are finding it difficult to cope with the online classes and the entrance exams. As some schools have resumed their regular classes, it is difficult for the teachers as well.

“It is a relief for this batch of students as we are given four different slots for JEE and we are free to attempt the exams in all four slots. But still, the board exams which are intersecting with the JEE exams are giving us more stress. It is difficult to manage as the preparation pattern is different. We do not have enough time to prepare for the Mathematics paper as well. So now, we have to prepare not just for JEE but also for Computer Science and Maths as well”, says Vignesh, a Computer Science student.

Another Computer Science student Harini says, “Earlier, we were allowed to attempt the JEE exams for just two times whereas it has been extended to four attempts now. Though it is a relief, we are feeling stressed as the board exams come in between.”

A few students have also taken to Twitter to express their concerns.

