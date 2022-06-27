Caught on CCTV: Elephant in TN breaks kitchen wall, steals sack of food

CCTV cameras inside and outside the house captured the elephant cracking open a portion of the wall, and rummaging around on the kitchen counter using its trunk.

The CCTV footage of an elephant breaking the kitchen wall of a house in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district has triggered panic in the area. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday, June 26, and the CCTV cameras inside and outside the house captured the elephant cracking open a portion of the wall with ease, and rummaging around on the kitchen counter using its trunk, looking for food. The footage shows the elephant breaking in and stealing a sack of food kept in the corner of the kitchen.

The incident happened around 2.45 am on June 26 in Masinagudi in Tamil Naduâ€™s Nilgiris district. Shaam Narain, the resident of the house, was asleep in another room when the hungry elephant came searching for food. CCTV footage from a camera installed outside the house shows the elephant standing against the wall and knocking it once with its head. The wall cracks open, and the elephant pushes its trunk in through the large vertical hole created in the wall. CCTV footage from inside the house shows the elephant using its trunk to explore the kitchen counter inside, knocking over multiple items in its search for food. The visuals show the elephant exploring the kitchen from the outside, as its trunk touches the gas cylinder and many utensils kept inside. As the elephantâ€™s trunk moves around, parts of the wall collapse and bricks fall to the ground in the kitchen, leading to a giant gaping hole in the wall. Dust and debris cloud the room as the elephant pushes down parts of the wall, trying to get inside, looking for food. The hole in the wall is now large enough for the elephant to stick its head in. The footage ends with the elephant picking up a sack and leaving.

The CCTV visuals of the elephant breaking into the house and stealing food have now created some panic in the area. According to reports, the wild elephant has been frequenting the area and has also damaged some banana, coconut and mango trees in some plantations.



