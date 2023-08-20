Caught on cam: Telangana Minister slaps man walking ahead of him at event

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao was also present at the event to inaugurate the steel bridge.

news News

Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries & Cinematography of Telangana, was caught on camera slapping a man at the inauguration event of the Steel Bridge at RTC X roads in Hyderabad on Saturday, August 19. In a video circulated on social media, the minister can be seen catching hold of a man by his collar from behind and slapping him in public.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao was also present at the event to inaugurate the bridge. Leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were following KTR as he made his way to the event. The incident occurred when a man failed to make way for Srinivas Yadav, walking ahead of him and closer to KTR. The Minister lost his cool and slapped the man in front of a huge crowd.

The video is being circulated widely on social media with many condemning the Ministerâ€™s actions.

This EIGHT second video is an example of power drunken politicians of #Telangana?!

Yesterday, during the inaugural of the iconic #SteelBridge minister Talasani Srinivas slaps a man in full public view. Reason: When KTR was walking and the other #BRS leaders were following - aâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/lnoor5xvUN August 20, 2023

Several politicians have previously made headlines for attacking individuals in public glare.

Arvind Kumar Yadav, the son of former Congress MP Anajan Kumar Yadav, was booked for attempted murder on July 17 after hitting a man in the head with a beer bottle during a dispute over parking. The situation intensified two hours later when Arvind and his companions forcefully entered the victim's house.

In Karnataka, BJP leader V Somanna slapped a woman who approached him and requested him to address her grievance at an event in Chamarajanagar district. The incident was caught on camera and quickly went viral. However, the woman denied the allegations despite being recorded on camera.