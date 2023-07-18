Former Congress MP's son hits man on the head with beer bottle over parking

Arvind Kumar Yadav, the son of former Congress MP Anajan Kumar Yadav, has been booked for assault and attempted murder after a violent incident during the early hours of the Bonalu festival in Golla Khidki area on Monday, July 17. The Hussaini Alam police reported that the altercation started around 3 AM due to a minor parking issue, which escalated when Arvind attacked a man with a beer bottle, causing head injuries. The situation intensified two hours later when Arvind and his companions forcefully entered the victim's house.

A case of attempted murder has been registered at the Hussaini Alam Police station in relation to the incident. According to the First Information Report (FIR), the complainant, Madhukar Yadav, intervened in the parking issue at his father-in-law's house during the ongoing Bonalu festivities. The situation worsened when Arvind, also known as Tillu Yadav, assaulted Srikant, a family member of the complainant, with a beer bottle. Despite attempts to calm the situation, Arvind and his associates forcibly entered Madhukar's house around 5 AM, armed with wooden sticks and bricks and caused damage to furniture, tents, and physically assaulted family members.

“The complainant was at his house when the accused Arvind, Gopal, Naresh, Mohsin and others came with wooden sticks and bricks and stormed into his house. They attacked his father Mallesh Yadav with sticks and when Shobharani, mother of the complainant tried to rescue him they slapped her. Later, they went to the second floor and hit Madhukar’s brother Manohar Yadav with sticks. They used abusive language and warned them,” the FIR stated.

Additionally, the complaint alleged that the accused attacked by throwing brick and beer bottles at his house. Madhukar alleged that he lost his neck chain, locket, and rings.

Police have registered a case against Arvind Yadav and others under section 147 (rioting),148 (rioting armed with weapons), 455(Lurking House-Trespass or house breaking) , 307 r/w 149 (attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code.