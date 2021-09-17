Cash, dollars, luxury cars, jewellery seized from ex AIADMK minister KC Veeramani

KC Veeramani is the third AIADMK leader and former minister whose premises were raided by the DVAC after MR Vijayabhaskar and SP Velumani.

news RAIDS

Tamil Nadu's Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), which conducted raids on premises of AIADMK leader and former Commercial Taxes Minister KC Veeramani on Thursday, September 16, said they seized a large amount of cash, including US dollars, luxury cars, gold, diamonds, and silver jewelleries.

The DVAC, in a statement, said that Rs 34 lakh cash, US dollarsâ€™ worth Rs 1.80 lakh, nine luxury cars including a Rolls Royce, 4.987 kg gold, 47 gms of diamonds, and 7.2 kg of silver articles, among others, were seized in the raids conducted simultaneously at the former minister's premises, and residences and office of his close associates and friends.

Raids were conducted at two places in Bengaluru, and six places in Chennai which include residences of Veeramani, his close associates, and his friends. The DVAC also said several bank passbooks, and land documents were also seized from his residential premises, and further investigation in the case is on.

DVAC officials said that they were looking into the period from April 1, 2016-March 31, 2021. During the raids, sources said that the DVAC has unearthed several documents related to the former minister's growth in assets since 2016. The agency had registered an FIR stating that the former minister has acquired assets worth Rs 28 crore that were not accounted for.

"KC Veeramani was involved in corrupt activities and had intentionally enriched him illicitly and acquired properties and pecuniary resources in his name which are disproportionate to his known sources of income," the DVAC alleged.

After MR Vijayabhaskar and SP Velumani, Veeramani is the third AIADMK leader and former minister whose premises were raided by the DVAC. Veeramani was the Minister of Schools, Education, Archaeology, Sports and Youth Welfare, as also Tamil Language and Tamil Culture from 2013 to 2016.

After the AIADMK assumed power in 2016 for the second consecutive term, he was Minister for Commercial taxes and Registration. Veeramani or any other AIADMK leader were not available for comment even after repeated attempts.