Case against Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru', HC directs cops to take appropriate action

In March, the complainant had said that a song called ‘Mannurunda Mela’ had offensive lines.

Flix Kollywood

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the Tamil Nadu police to take action as per law on a complaint filed by a man from Dharmapuri district against Suriya’s upcoming film Soorarai Pottru. The petitioner, Karthik, had filed a complaint with the Dharmapuri Superintendent of Police (SP) about six months ago, asking for a ban on Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara. He alleged that two lines in the song ‘Mannurunda Mela’ were offensive and could “disrupt peace” between two castes.

When no action was taken even after six months, Karthik appealed to the Madras High Court last week. Judge Ilanthirayan, who heard the case on Wednesday, directed the police to proceed with the complaint as per law.

In March this year, Karthik, had submitted his complaint with the Dharmapuri SP stating that a specific song from Soorarai Pottru called ‘Mannurunda Mela’ had, according to him, offensive lines. Karthik pointed to the lines: “Keezh saadhi udambukulla odurathu saakadaya / Andha mel saadhi kaaranuku rendu kombirundha kaatungaiya” (Is it drainage that runs in the body of a lower caste person? Show if that upper caste person has two horns).

He alleged that the lines would lead to the “disruption of peace” between marginalised and dominant caste people in the state. Asking for the song to be removed from the film, Karthik further demanded a ban on the release of the film until the state elections.

Speaking to TNM, Karthik said, “The lines on the lower caste and upper caste are problematic and will lead to unwanted political tension. I have asked for the song to be removed from the film and also to ban the film from releasing until 2022.”

Karthik, who claimed he is not affiliated to any political party, has been directed to file a fresh complaint with the police by the court. “I will be doing it along with the order copy,” he adds.

“There are people from all caste, occupying different positions of power in the state. Lines like ‘Keezh saadhi udambukulla odurathu saakadaya’ might lead to unwanted problems. So I filed the complaint as a precautionary measure,” he claimed.

Soorarai Pottru, which stars Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles, has been directed by Sudha Kongara. The film is expected to release on Amazon Prime on October 30.