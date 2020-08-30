Case against 300 DMK members under Epidemics Act for unlawful gathering

news Crime

Villupuram police on Sunday slapped the Epidemic Act against former DMK Minister K Ponmudy, new DMK entrant and former Member of Parliament (MP) Lakshmanan and 317 other DMK members for violating lockdown norms by hosting a huge gathering at Kalaignar Arivalayam. The party was held on Saturday to welcome Lakshmanan, who had recently defected from AIADMK, and over 2000 others, all of whom recently joined the DMK.

The police have registered a case against the members under Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act, section five of the Disaster Management act, Section 143 (unlawful gathering), 147 (Punishment for rioting) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Visuals from the venue show hundreds wearing face masks and being seated without following physical distancing norms in a closely packed hall.

Former AIADMK Rajya Sabha member R Lakshmanan was the first among the AIADMK district secretaries to support Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam in 2017, when the latter began his 'dharmayudham'. However, when OPS merged his faction with the one led by Edappadi K Palaniswami to form the present government, Lakshmanan was overlooked and lost his district secretary post to CVe Shanmugam in December 2018. On August 18 this year, he joined the DMK citing reasons that there was infighting within AIADMK. Reports suggested that the Minister saw little scope for growth in his former party.

On August 27, a similar case on grounds of unlawful assembly and under the Epidemic Disease Act was filed against former IPS officer K Annamalai, who had just joined the BJP, and a few other BJP functionaries by the Coimbatore City police. The BJP’s new entrant, who has now been made district vice President was felicitated outside the office with silk shawls, garlands, a crown and vel (a symbol associated with Lord Muruga). Visuals from the day showed members throwing a fanfare for Annamalai, welcoming him by bursting firecrackers and playing band music.