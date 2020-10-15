Car submerged due to Hyderabad rains? From repairs to insurance, all you need to know

Knowing what to do and what not to do with your car after a flooding can help save a lot of money and can even help save your car from too much repair.

A car is a dream for a lot of people. A lot of people buy a car with money saved over a long period of time. To witness one’s car drowned in water is a painful sight. The recent heavy rains in Hyderabad witnessed waterlogging and inundation in several areas in the city. In many areas, cars were seen being swept away by the heavy flow of water and in other areas the rising water levels filled basements and drowned vehicles.

Quite often water levels rise abruptly without giving owners the time to drive away to safety. In case your area was one of those that was inundated and your car was drowned in the waters that rose, then here is what you need to know. There are three main steps to keep in mind-

Don’t try to start the car

This is one of the most common mistakes made by people. People often are under the misconception that starting the engine will drain all the water from within and will heat up the engine and this will solve the issue. This is wrong. Water can damage the engine and its internal parts thereby affecting transmission. When water damages the engine and the pistons don’t compress or move like they normally would, the condition is called as hydro lock. This is very common in flooded cars and is the worst-case scenario for your vehicle. If your car is hydro locked it can turn out to be an expensive affair.

Get rid of the water as soon as possible

If you are under the impression that you can tend to your car when the entire water dries up, then you are mistaken. The longer you let the water remain in the car, the more damage is likely to happen. If the water is not cleared, the wiring and the mechanical components can end up being damaged. Drain the water from the interiors of the car and get rid of the slush accumulated within. Try using a towel to soak the water and drain it out from the cabin. A wer/dry vaccum cleaner can be used too. Ensure to check whether your vacuum cleaner is the type that can be used for the purpose before doing so.

We have all learnt about how water and metal aren’t the best of friends. As a car is predominantly made up of metal, it is likely to get rusted after it is drowned in floods. Drying the parts completely is crucial and repainting is a great option to prevent rusting.

A car affected by the floods is likely to have electrical issues. The dashboard, radio, infotainment system, windows, doors, seats, lights, and even the side-view mirrors all use wires for their functionality and should be tested only once the car is dry and safe to use. There is a tendency to check each of these to see if they are functioning as soon as the waters recede from the car.

Let the interiors breathe- ventilate your car

Once you’ve managed to drain all the water and clean the interiors of the car the next goal is to fully dry the car. If the seats, and the interiors of the car are wet and damp, it can cause damage and foul smell. Push the car to a place where there is enough sunlight, roll down the windows, leave the doors wide open and let the interiors breathe. If you have a table fan or a portable fan it would help in completing the process faster.

Speaking about taking extra care about flooded cars, Shaik Salauddin the State President of the Telangana Four-wheeler Drivers Association said it is crucial to take professional help if your car is flooded. He said, “The brake, clutch, and accelerator are important parts of any car and they are often also the first to get damaged in a flood. Because these parts are moving components, water can find its way into them easily and damage them quickly. Other moving parts like the starter, pistons, and cylinders are also prone to severe damage in a flooded car. For repairs, it is always best to reach out to a professional to ensure that nothing is further damaged.”

In case your car wasn’t completely flooded, but the interiors ended up wet then you can use the heaters n the car to dry the inside. This, only if the engine was not drowned in the water. The next time you hear about heavy rains are likely, ensure you park your car at a safe place away from trees and in a place that is less likely to be filled with water.

Insurance and how it plays an important role

If your car has a third party insurance, it won't cover the damage caused to your vehicle by floods. However, if you have a comprehensive car insurance, it covers losses or damages caused by natural calamities such as floods, cyclones and hailstorms.

If your car has been affected by the floods, broadly there are two kinds of damages that your car can suffer - damage to its engine and damage to its accessories. If the engine of your car is completely damaged then, it can cost you around 1.5 lakh to repair it. Depending on the accessories that have been fitted on your car, the costs can vary and this can also be high. If you have car insurance, then it should pay for repairs for engine as well as upholstery.

An important point to be noted is that while the insurance company covers unforeseen events, it doesn’t cover damages caused to the engine if you attempt starting a car that has been submerged. Further damage that occurs by starting the car after it has been submerged will not be considered a damage caused due to the flooding and hence it will not be covered by insurance. That said, every insurance provider has its own rules and guidelines. Some insurance providers will have an option of an add on; and in such a case, the comprehensive insurance will not cover the engine damage unless you have the add on. In most cases, add-ons opted for cab vary, especially if the people live in places that are less likely to be flooded.

If your car has been impacted by the recent floods, reach out to your insurer and follow the steps laid down to get your car repaired. Before you attempt to get the car repaired, it is advised to read the guidelines, terms and conditions laid down by the insurer.



