Union Min Kishan Reddy pulls up Hyd officials for neglecting flood relief work

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy visited several parts of the city affected by the rains.

While visiting some of the heavily affected areas in Hyderabad after Tuesday’s heavy rains, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy admonished local authorities for not paying heed to residents’ concerns. Kishan Reddy pulled up officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the revenue department as well as the Hyderabad District Collectorate.

Speaking to the Hyderabad Collector, Kishan Reddy questioned why no official was present on ground when even he was visiting the area. “There is a stench and water stagnation. Why should a union minister even visit when no officers are here on ground? I can go back to Delhi if you wish. At least your tehsildar should have come, am I not even of that stature?” Kishan Reddy was heard saying into the phone. As per one of the minister's officials, when a minister visits to take stock of the situation it is imperative that the officials be present to explain the efforts being done to bring things back to normal.

He was also seen lashing out at a revenue department official about not providing adequate relief and support to the people affected by rains. “At least a tehsildar needs to visit here, right? When people are dying, how can you sit at home? … There are children and elderly people. We need to provide at least milk and drinking water. There is no water or power. You are revenue (department), you guys need to look after power as well, right?” Kishan Reddy said.

With the heavy rains on Tuesday uprooting many electric poles and affecting power substations, many areas in the city, areas like Somajiguda, Abids and Serilingampally continued to suffer power outages for the third consecutive day on Thursday.

Kishan Reddy visited several parts of the city affected by the rains, including Himayatnagar, Khairatabad, Somajiguda, Red Hills, Mallepally and Shaikpet.

In the videos that have surfaced, where the minister was seen reprimanding officials, he also instructed the officials to ensure that adequate provisions were available to the affected people, after hearing their grievances. “I have told the Commissioner… and Collector also. So, whatever you need, ask (the officials),” he told the flood affected residents.