Captive dogs on IIT-M campus die, several allegedly ill: Students demand their release

In July 2021, the IIT-M recently submitted a report in the Madras High Court, stating that 45 stray dogs have died and no post-mortem had been done.

Students and residents of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) have urged the management to either release the captive dogs at the “dog park” on the campus, or allow the dog caretakers to visit them. Since October 2020, more than 170 stray dogs have been held captive in the park, of which, more than 45 dogs have reportedly died. The IIT-M management captured these stray dogs, and corralled them into a “dog park” on the campus. While they initially claimed that the strays were attacking other wild animals within the premises, they later cited sterilisation for keeping them captive in the shelter.

After an issue of disturbance due to loud noise and threat to wildlife inside the campus and improper solid waste management came up in 2019, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered IIT-M to form a committee and monitor the issues and prevent wildlife from consuming waste, as per the case filed by animal rights activist Antony Rubin in 2017. Following this, the committee was formed in December 2019. In subsequent months, IIT-M captured the dogs, alleging they were attacking and killing the wildlife animals on the campus, such as deer and blackbuck.

IIT-M then roped in Jeeva Karunya Trust from Nagercoil to feed the strays, sterilise and vaccinate them. The trust began capturing dogs on October 4, 2020, holding them captive in a shelter. The IIT-M initially claimed to release the dogs after sterilisation and vaccination. According to the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2001, the strays that have been captured for sterilisation and tagging, should be released in the same habitat where they were picked up from. However, it has been more than 10 months, and the dogs are still held captive in ‘dog park.’

Incidentally, the students, faculty members, and residents who were taking care of the dogs until then were not allowed inside the park. On the condition of anonymity, a student said, “We are neither allowed inside to see the dogs nor given any information about their health condition. As per law, the dogs after sterilisation should be allowed outside at their respective spots and not held captive.”

Further, it is to be noted that on January 25, 2021, the NGT had issued a notice, stating that the bench never ordered IIT-M to manage dogs. The dogs have to be handled as per the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, observed the NGT.

On February 2, 2021, the Chennai Collector ordered the release of the dogs after sterilisation. “As per the Animal Welfare Board of India, all dogs should be released at an exact location after sterilisation within three days. However, the IIT-M had still held them captured. Hence as per government orders, the dogs must be released immediately,” the order read.

Meanwhile, according to an RTI filed by Antony Rubin, it is found that the number of wildlife deaths has indeed not reduced despite more than 170 dogs being held captive.

Further, in June this year, based on a plea by animal welfare organisation Mothers of Animals, the Madras High Court ordered an inspection. The Animal Welfare Board and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) then held an inspection and said there are only 119 dogs inside the shelter.

In July, the IIT-M submitted a report to the Madras High Court, stating that 45 dogs have died and no post-mortem had been done.

Meanwhile, a source told TNM that eight more dogs have died while 14 are severely ill.

“What could be the reason behind the deaths of so many dogs? Dogs cannot be held captive. They should be released. Among the remaining 119 dogs, there are several dogs that need special care, love, and attention from us; if not, they, too, will die soon,” said an IIT-M student.

Further, the international-accepted Five Freedoms should be followed in animal welfare — freedom from hunger and thirst; freedom from discomfort; freedom from pain, injury or disease; freedom to express normal behaviour and freedom from fear and distress.

IIT-M did not respond despite multiple attempts.