Can't provide eggs to govt school kids due to physical distancing concerns: TN govt

The court was hearing a plea which urged the government to provide eggs to ensure that the nutritional needs of children are met during the pandemic.

news Court

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide eggs and sanitary napkins for students of government schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tamil Nadu government however, informed the court that they cannot provide eggs as it would be difficult to maintain physical distancing norms. Responding to this, the Bench wondered why the state government has not taken a policy decision to close Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) shops which serve liquor, if that was the case.

The Bench comprising Justice MM Sundresh and Justice R Hemalatha was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by advocate Sudha, urging the government to provide eggs to ensure that the nutritional needs of children are met during the pandemic.

The case initially came up for hearing on July 31 when the Madras High Court told the state government to provide eggs for children enrolled under the mid-day meal scheme and distribute sanitary napkins for girl children since the schools are shut due the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The government said that they canâ€™t provide mid-day meals due to the lockdown. However, the Bench suggested that the government can provide eggs with the help of teachers and adjourned the case to August 3 for further hearing.

On Monday, the case once again came up for hearing. The government prosecutor said that they cannot provide eggs since there are problems with ensuring physical distancing norms among the children. The Bench immediately asked as to why the government canâ€™t take a policy decision to close TASMAC shops if that was the case.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the Bench directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide eggs for one or two days a week. The state should also decide on how to provide the eggs, the Bench said.

The special government prosecutor requested the Bench to provide time of one day to get information from the Tamil Nadu School Education Department. Considering this, the Bench adjourned the case to August 4. The Tamil Nadu government usually provides mid-day meals and sanitary napkins for government school children free of cost when schools are functional, but this was put on hold as the institutions were shut due to the pandemic.