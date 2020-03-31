‘Can’t turn a blind eye’: Kerala HC takes suo motu cognisance of police excesses

The fundamental right to life and personal liberty cannot be suspended, even during an emergency, the court said.

news Court

The Kerala High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the reported incidents of police excesses on people who allegedly violated the lockdown that has been imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Live Law reports that a division bench comprising Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Shaji P Chaly has issued notices to state authorities and union government in this matter.

The court acknowledges the 'exemplary work' done by the health authorities and the police personnel in containing the spread of COVID-19, but adds that it 'cannot turn a blind eye to some of the other material that has been published in the print, electronic and social media in the past week, that would point to excesses committed by the police personnel in the course of discharge of their duties'.

Noting that the fundamental right to life and personal liberty cannot be suspended even during an emergency, the court said that it has to allay such fears among the citizens that there is an infringement of such rights.

The hearings are being conducted over video conferencing and the cases will be given a temporary number until the lockdown period is over and regular sittings can resume.

The High Court had also shut down for two weeks from March 24 as part of avoiding gatherings to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The police's alleged mistreatment of people came to light three days ago when Kannur Superintendent of Police, Yatish Chandra, was seen on camera punishing four men with squats for coming out on the road during the lockdown. In the videos that went viral on Saturday, the officer is seen making four men who stood outside a shop do squats. When a woman's voice is heard objecting to the punishment, another policeman can be heard telling her that she could also come and do the squats or else leave.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took a serious note of the incident and said that the reputation of the police force is ruined by such acts. The Kerala Human Rights Commission has also sought that an inquiry be held in the incident.