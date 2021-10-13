'Can’t continue in fear': Elected MAA members from Prakash Raj panel resign

Elections for the Movie Artists Association (MAA) were held on Sunday, Oct 10, 2021 in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

All the elected members of the Prakash Raj panel in the Movie Artists Association (MAA) have announced that they are resigning for their posts and do not want to continue in a mixed panel under the leadership of the newly elected president, Manchu Vishnu. Elections for the Movie Artists Association (MAA) were held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.

Earlier on Monday, Prakash Raj, who lost in MAA elections, had also announced his resignation from the membership of the body. Prakash Raj, speaking to the media on Tuesday, said, “It's difficult to work in an association with a mixed panel. Later on, in case of any lapses in implementing the developmental measures, they will point to us stating that we obstructed the process. We don't want that to happen. Let them develop MAA and we do not want to interfere. But, we will watch them and we will question them on behalf of voters, if needed. It is a well thought out and dignified decision that we have taken.”

Prakash Raj had also sent a message to Vishnu regarding his decision. However, Vishnu said that he is not going to accept this decision. Earlier, Manchu Vishnu in his election campaign said that he would change the bye-laws of MAA, so that a non-Telugu person is not eligible for contesting in MAA elections and can only vote or elect a person. In this context, Prakash Raj further added that he is ready to take back his resignation, if Manchu Vishnu promises that he is not going to change the bye-laws. “I am not ready only to vote or elect a person, without the power of contesting. If you promise that change is not happening in bye-laws, then I am ready to withdraw my resignation,” said Prakash Raj.

Srikanth, who won as executive vice president from Prakash Raj panel also submitted his resignation. “I thank all the voters who voted for us, but apologies that I am not going to continue. I won't be in the elected position but will continue to fight for MAA,” he said.

Benerjee, who won as Vice President from Prakash Raj panel also resigned from his post and alleged that his panel was abused by Mohan Babu, Manchu Vishnu’s father. “How can I continue being in such a position after being humiliated like that in front of hundreds of MAA members? Vishnu is a good person, let him continue in the post, I do not want to continue,” Benerjee said, breaking down and tearing up in front of the media.

“In the future also, we may not be able to continue speaking our views despite being elected executive members out of fear. So in these circumstances, we cannot continue. So, we are resigning from the post,” said Tanish A, another elected member from the Prakash Raj panel.

Meanwhile Prakash Raj also added that he is not satisfied with the way elections were held and said that there was injustice happening through postal ballot votes. In the elections that were held, Vishnu’s panel won all the key posts, barring the executive vice-president, which was bagged by actor Srikanth of the Prakash Raj panel. Of the 18 slots for executive committee members, Vishnu's panel bagged 10 and Prakash Raj supporters got the remaining eight seats.

