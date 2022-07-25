Can Merge upgrade propel Ethereum to the top?

Ethereumâ€™s use cases are open-ended, as it will continue to find new use cases beyond NFTs, DeFi and Dapps.

Bitcoin and Crypto Market Watch

Bitcoin and Ethereum together make up 60% of the market share in the crypto market, with Ethereum's market capitalization being less than half of Bitcoinâ€™s - at $188 billion against BTCâ€™s $421 billion. As Ethereum attempts to make the shift from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake, are there chances for the alt-king to flip Bitcoinâ€™s dominance? Letâ€™s find out in todayâ€™s article.

Use cases

Bitcoin, however much it upgrades, is more likely to remain as a medium of exchange and a good store of value. Ethereum, on the other hand, has brought together an ecosystem of layer-1 and layer2 scaling solutions that, in convergence with Ethereum, are bringing scalability, efficiency and a multitude of new use cases to ETH. Ethereumâ€™s use cases are open-ended, i.e., as the blockchain develops and upgrades, it will continue to find new use cases beyond non fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized finance (DeFi) and decentralized apps (Dapps).

ESG Concerns

Bitcoinâ€™s energy-intensive nature is a great cause of controversy and limits its prospects for the greener future humankind envisions. Ethereumâ€™s merge upgrade will reduce its energy uptake by 99%. However higher gas fees will continue to be a challenge.

Economic Perspective

With the upgrade, Ethereumâ€™s total supply will reduce by 90%. Considering fee burns, Ethereum will become deflationary compared to Bitcoin, which will always remain inflationary. However, BTCâ€™s inflation rate is supposed to go down with every halving event.

Cost-effective

Ethereumâ€™s issue of high gas fees wonâ€™t be solved by the upcoming Merge upgrade scheduled to happen in September. However, users can save fees on Ethereum by directing all their activities on layer-2 solutions, which will then use Ethereum as the base layer for settlement.

<source: Blockchaincenter.net>

The Flippening Index by Blockchaincenter.net reveal the following developments with regard to ETH flippening BTC:

Market Cap: 44%

Active Addresses: 60%

Transaction Count: 100%

Transaction Volume: 43%

Trading Volume: 44%

Total Transaction Fees: 100%

Google Search Interest: 24%

Flippening seems a far-fetched idea if we gauge ETHâ€™s worth in terms of current statistics. However, Bitcoin continues to be the â€˜digital goldâ€™ of crypto, but Ethereumâ€™s shift is bound to send shockwaves to the Bitcoin ecosystem, for the network will have a larger adoption scale in the Defi and web3 economy.

