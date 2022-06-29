‘ByeByeModi’ hoarding comes up in Hyderabad ahead of BJP’s national executive meet

The hoarding referenced the revoked farm laws, Agnipath scheme, demonetisation and other issues, and said “Enough Modi”, and “Don’t kill people Modi.”

Ahead of the BJP’s national executive meeting in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other cabinet leaders, a massive hoarding was installed in Secunderabad, across Tivoli Cinema near Parade Ground. The hoarding, which featured the hashtag #ByeByeModi, included references to the revoked farm laws, Agnipath scheme, demonetisation, privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs) and the Union government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. It said “Enough Modi,” and “Don’t kill people Modi.” The hoarding was removed on June 29, Wednesday, by workers of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board on instructions from the Begumpet police.

A supervisor of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board told the media that the hoarding had been erected overnight by some unknown people. The text on the hoarding said, “You brought farm laws and killed farmers. You brought four-year contract jobs and hurt the livelihoods of youth. You killed the poor with a sudden lockdown. You sold PSUs and put employees out on the streets. Where’s the Rs 15 lakh you promised to credit to everyone’s bank accounts? Through demonetisation, you broke ordinary citizens’ backs. Enough Modi. Stop killing people Modi. #ByeByeModi,” the hoarding read.

Earlier in February, ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad to unveil the ‘Statue of Equality’, TRS supporters took to Twitter to trend #EqualityForTelangana to protest the alleged neglect of Telangana by the Union government when it came to the allocation of funds and national status to its projects. A group of TRS supporters held up a banner at the Hussain Sagar Lake posing several questions to PM Modi about job creation, ITIR for Telangana, Rail Coach Factory, Turmeric Board, Bayyaram Steel Factory and the setting up of an IIM in the state.

