PM Modi visit to Hyd: TRS supporters trend #EqualityForTelangana

PM Modi was in Telangana to inaugurate the ‘Statue of Equality’ to commemorate the 11th century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya and also to kickstart the 50th anniversary celebrations at ICRISAT.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad on February 5 to unveil the ‘Statue of Equality’, TRS supporters took to twitter to trend #EqualityForTelangana as part of a protest to question why the state was being ignored when it came to allocation of funds and national status to its projects.Soon, BJP supporters began trending #ShameOnKCR in retaliation.

A group of youth also held up a banner at the Hussain Sagar Lake in protest. The banner posed several questions to PM Modi and used the hashtag #EqualityForTelangana. The group questioned the Prime Minister about job creation, ITIR for Telangana, Rail Coach Factory, Turmeric Board, Bayyaram Steel Factory and the setting up of an IIM in the state.

Few ministers and public representatives also took to Twitter to mark their protest and to trend the hashtag. Using the hashtag, Minister Srinivas Goud questioned, “When the Union Govt could allocate national status to Karnataka’s Upper Bhadra project, why couldn't they allocate national status to the Palamuru Rangareddy project?”

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao asked, “Sir, What does the Union Govt do with all the letters and representations given by Telangana Ministers? Very curious to know. There is no reply to our requests, at least answer this sir. #EqualityForTelangana

As part of a protest TRS supporters hold up a banner demanding #EqualityForTelangana at tank bund in #Hyderabad. The flexi asks several questions to PM Modi. #PMModiinHyderabad pic.twitter.com/xJDDOm3oT4 — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) February 5, 2022

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy in his tweet asked why the Union government does not support the Agriculture and industrial sectors in Telangana.

Minister Satyavathi Rathod questioned the Prime Minister as to why the Union government was reluctant in recognising Medaram Sammakka Saralamma Jathara as a 'national festival'.

MP Ranjit Reddy stated that whatever Telangana achieved until today was all because of the visionary leadership of CM KCR. “Why so unwilling to support a progressive State like Telangana ? I demand #EqualityForTelangana,” his tweet said.

PM Modi arrived in Hyderabad at 2 pm on Saturday, following which he took a chopper to ICRISAT. He then headed for the inauguration of the State of Equality.