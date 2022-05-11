In this new series, we compare some key crypto assets and how they have fared recently. We also analyze whatâ€™s ahead for the coins in the immediate future. Today, we aim to compare Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the top 2 crypto assets.
Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin is the beacon of the crypto world. It is decentralized and anyone can create a free Bitcoin wallet. Bitcoin is divisible up to 8 decimal places with a total supply of 21 million BTC. Bitcoin transactions are processed through a â€˜Proof-of-Workâ€™ distributed consensus system.
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a market capitalization of $560 billion and a 43% market share.
Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum is the second largest cryptocurrency after BTC, with a market capitalization of $270 billion. On its blockchain, Ethereum has the most decentralized apps (dApps). Post the development of the ERC-721 token standard, Ethereum has also become the de facto home of NFTs.
Ethereum is intended to be highly scalable, programmable, secure, and decentralized. It is a programmable blockchain for developers who are using it to build technology that is expected to change the way many industries operate. Ethereum currently employs the Proof-of-Work protocol like Bitcoin but is transitioning to a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus model with the introduction of Ethereum 2.0. The move is expected to significantly improve Ethereum's scalability, environment sustainability and transaction security.
Ethereumâ€™s total supply is not fixed. It currently contributes 20% share to the market.
ETH has outperformed BTC recently
Source: TradingView, Binance
We advise investors to invest in Bitcoin for the upcoming few weeks and then shift some share to Ethereum once market regains its momentum.
Disclaimer: This article was authored by Giottus Crypto Exchange as a part of a paid partnership with The News Minute. Crypto-asset or cryptocurrency investments are subject to market risks such as volatility and have no guaranteed returns. Please do your own research before investing and seek independent legal/financial advice if you are unsure about the investments.