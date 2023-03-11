BRS workers burn Telangana BJP chief’s effigy over remark against Kavitha

BRS supporters in Delhi set fire to an effigy of Bandi Sanjay near the Telangana Bhavan, while posters mocking the BJP’s alleged political intimidation tactics surfaced in some locations of Hyderabad.

news Politics

As Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha appeared for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday, March 11, party supporters in Hyderabad and Delhi stepped up their protests against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BRS supporters in Delhi set fire to an effigy of BJP’s Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar outside the Telangana Bhavan. The protest was against Sanjay’s taunt directed at Kavitha, who is also the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while speaking about the speculation over her possible arrest by the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case. In Hyderabad, posters taking a dig at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced in several locations.

Speaking about Kavitha receiving summons from the ED and speculations that she might be arrested soon, Bandi Sanjay had said, “Media persons asked me earlier if Kavitha was going to be arrested. Will they kiss her instead of arresting her?” He was using a colloquial Telugu phrase to take a jibe at Kavitha. Terming the remark as offensive, BRS supporters in Delhi hit Sanjay’s effigy with their footwear and raised slogans against him and the BJP, before setting it on fire.

Earlier when Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia was arrested in the same case, Sanjay had claimed that CM KCR was vocal in opposing the arrest because his daughter Kavitha too would soon be similarly arrested.

Ahead of the ED questioning of BRS MLC #KalvakuntlaKavitha , posters emerged in #Hyderabad against #BJP



Posters show alleged ‘tainted’ leaders from different states who have joined BJP and now not facing any CBI or ED or IT raids.#MLCKavitha #kavithakalvakuntla #BJPvsBRS #BRS pic.twitter.com/M5syETn6pB — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 11, 2023

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, posters criticising the BJP and its alleged intimidation of political opponents through probe agencies under the Union government have surfaced in a few locations. One set of posters was modelled after a popular advertisement for the laundry detergent Tide, in which the detergent packet is seen swiping across a person’s dirty clothes, turning them instantly clean. The posters showed BJP leaders from various states – including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Andhra Pradesh BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP YS Chowdary (also known as Sujana Chowdary) – being saffronised after facing a ‘Raid’ from probe agencies.

Another set of posters depicted PM Modi as the multi-headed Ravana from Ramayana, with the nine other heads representing the ED, Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax department, billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, the Election Commission, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Intelligence Bureau, and the National Investigation Agency.

