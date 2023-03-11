BRS leader K Kavitha appears for questioning before ED in Delhi

Kavitha, accompanied by her husband Anil Kumar, smiled and raised a clenched fist to the media cameras waiting for her.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, K Kavitha, appeared for questioning before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on Saturday, March 11, in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. Amid heavy presence of Delhi police and paramilitary personnel outside the ED headquarters, Kavitha arrived in a car accompanied by her husband Anil Kumar Devanapalli. Raising a clenched fist, she smiled at mediapersons before entering the ED office. A large number of BRS supporters have gathered in Delhi in solidarity with Kavitha.

The ED had recently issued summons to Kavitha, following the arrest of Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, has also been arrested in the same case.

According to the ED, the South Group – controlled by Kavitha, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarat Chandra Reddy, among others – gave kickbacks of nearly Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders to gain control over the liquor business in Delhi. This huge sum was allegedly used by the AAP in the Goa Assembly elections. The ED has alleged that the South Group was represented by Hyderabad-based businessmen Arun Pillai and Abhishek Boinpalli, and Kavitha’s former Chartered Accountant Butchibabu Gorantla.

On March 6, the ED arrested Arun after questioning him for several hours. The ED then used the confession of Arun Pillai, who was allegedly Kavitha’s ‘benami’ or proxy and represented her business interests, to issue summons asking the Telangana MLC to appear before it on March 9. However, Kavitha cited various commitments and responded saying she would appear for her deposition on March 11.

In a fresh development, Arun has since alleged that his statement to the ED was made due to coercion. On Friday, March 10, a day before Kavitha’s meeting with the ED, Arun approached the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi, appealing to withdraw the confession statement which implicated Kavitha in the case.

When the ED issued summons to Kavitha on March 9, the former MP, while saying that she will fully cooperate with the agency, alleged that the investigation was “politically motivated.” Kavitha was earlier questioned in connection with the case by the CBI in December 2022, however, she has not yet been named as an accused.

In a statement issued after receiving the ED summons, Kavitha said, "I fail to understand as to why I have been summoned at such a short notice. It seems that certain political motives have been masquerading in the name of investigation.”

On Friday, Kavitha led a protest in Delhi demanding that the Union government table the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament. While the Congress did not participate in the protest despite an invitation extended by Kavitha, several other opposition parties turned up at the protest site at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in a show of solidarity with the BRS leader. On the same day, CM KCR also held a joint meeting of the BRS Parliamentary Party, Legislature Party and the state Executive at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS headquarters in Hyderabad.