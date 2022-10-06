BRS to kickstart action in Maharashtra with launch of farmersâ€™ wing, says KCR

The newly-launched Bharat Rashtra Samithi will first start an affiliated farmersâ€™ union in Maharashtra before taking up issues nationwide, CM KCR said.

After launching his new national party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Wednesday, October 5, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced that the party will make its beginning in Maharashtra. During his speech on Wednesday, Chief Minister KCR, as he is known, said that the BRS will soon launch its farmersâ€™ wing in Maharashtra, before expanding its activities nationwide. "Maharashtra will be selected as the first field of activity. The national party's affiliated farmer association will be started from Maharashtra first," an official release quoted him as saying, adding that the party will take up issues of farmers, Dalit and Scheduled Tribe communities prominently.

The BRS, which was formerly the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), was launched amid huge celebrations at the Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. In his address, CM KCR asserted that he will visit all parts of the country while still holding on to the post of Chief Minister. "We will not leave the ground. No one should have any doubts about this," he told party leaders. He also called for taking the country forward just as the Telangana movement was carried to victory. He claimed that Telangana ensured development of every community, and that the awards announced by the Union government were proof of this.

KCR recalled the beginnings of the TRS 21 years ago, saying, "Within a short time after achieving Telangana state, we moved forward rapidly by implementing development programmes in all sectors including agriculture, electricity, irrigation and drinking water. The neighbouring states are wonderstruck by seeing programmes in Telangana state. All this was possible because every action is being executed with utmost commitment."

"It is not a hasty decision to float a national party. India is a union of states. Comprehensive development is possible only if the states and the country develop together. Telangana's GSDP is originally supposed to be Rs 14.5 lakh crore. But Telangana is not able to achieve the development it deserves due to the short-sighted and irrelevant policies adopted by the Union Government. Many of the sacrifices made for the independence of this country remain unfulfilled," he added.

The TRS meeting was attended by Deve Gowda's son and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Tamil Nadu's VCK party founder-leader Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan. In the run-up to the announcement of his national party, Chief Minister KCR had travelled to other states and met other party leaders including NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav and Hemant Soren to discuss a national agenda.

