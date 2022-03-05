Brideâ€™s father kills groomâ€™s father after inter-caste coupleâ€™s marriage in Madurai

The murder took place near Periyar bus stand in Madurai, soon after which the accused surrendered at Thideer Nagar police station.

news Crime

Following an inter-caste coupleâ€™s marriage in Madurai, the father of the bride murdered the groomâ€™s father on Friday, March 4. The murder took place near Periyar bus stand, soon after which the accused surrendered at Thideer Nagar police station. The accused has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

One Sivaprasanth from Chettiar caste and Sneha from Thevar caste (both classified as Backward Class) were in love with each other and had got married on Friday against their familiesâ€™ decision. Soon after the marriage, they had arrived at the Thideer Nagar police station seeking protection.

The police, in a bid to convince the families, called both the parties to the station. However, while Sivaprasanthâ€™s father Ramachandran is said to have arrived at the station and accepted the marriage, neither Snehaâ€™s father Sadayandi nor her family members came to the station.

Later on Friday night, Snehaâ€™s father Sadayandi met with Sivaprasanthâ€™s father Ramachandran near Periyar bus stand during the late hours. They reportedly got into an argument, following which Sadayandi assaulted Ramachandran with a sword he had kept hidden with him. Ramachandran reportedly died on the spot. Sadayandi then surrendered at the Thideer Nagar police station.

When TNM contacted the police, they informed that while an initial FIR has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), further investigation is underway and inquiry is on to find the reason behind the murder and to determine if any other persons are involved.

Read : Dalit youth Gokulraj murder: Caste outfit leader Yuvaraj and others convicted

On March 2, a young inter-caste couple in Coimbatore was rescued by bystanders after they raised panicked cries for help from a car. The couple alleged that the bride's family had pretended to accept their marriage, and proceeded to threaten them while inside a car. The family had been taking them under the pretext of going to a temple. When the car stopped at a traffic signal, the couple started crying out for help. However, the family has denied the allegations.

The couple â€“ Vigneshwar belonging to the Gounder caste (classified as a Backward Class in Tamil Nadu), and Sneha from the Devendrakula Vellalar caste (Scheduled Caste category) â€“ got married the previous day. Based on their complaint, three family members, including the womanâ€™s father were booked by Saravanampatti police.

Also Read : TN inter-caste couple fears violence from family, rescued by bystanders at traffic signal