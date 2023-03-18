Brahmapuram fire: NGT imposes Rs 100 crore fine on Kochi Corporation

Apart from the fine levied on the civic body, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) also directed the Chief Secretary of Kerala to “fix the accountability on concerned officers” for the mismanagement of waste.

The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has initiated suo motu proceedings against the Kochi Corporation and imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore after a fire in the dumpyard at Brahmapuram in Ernakulam on March 2. The Bench headed by chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel further directed the Corporation to pay the fine within one month of the order. It also said that the money must be used for remedial measures and to address the health issues people faced after inhaling the fumes from the fire.

Apart from the fine levied on the civic body, the NGT also directed the Chief Secretary of Kerala to “fix the accountability on concerned officers” for the mismanagement of the waste. “The Chief Secretary must initiate action under criminal law as well as by way of departmental proceedings, following due process and place the same in the public domain within two months,” the order said.

Highlighting the previous violations, the order stated that the first time concerns were raised about the unscientific management of waste in Brahmapuram was in 2012. Similar concerns were raised in 2018, 2021 and 2022. In light of the multiple violations in the past, the order said, “It is self-evident that good governance in the matter of waste management is being neglected for a long time to the detriment of the environment and public health and no one has taken moral responsibility for such gross failure of rule of law and damage to public health.”

The order also noted that no official has been held responsible for the poor waste management nor has there been any action taken to prevent such mishaps in the future. Meanwhile, no action has been taken against officers in the civic body as well, for violating the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

Spread over 110 acres, the Brahmapuram dump site is located around two kilometres from Infopark, an IT park in Ernakulam. Solid waste from premises under the Kochi Corporation, several panchayats, and a couple of municipalities surrounding it are usually dumped at the site. Similar blazes have occurred at the plant almost every summer, ever since it became operational in 2008.