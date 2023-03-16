Brahmapuram fire: IT employees’ union demands probe, petitions Kerala CM

Stating that there was an urgent need for an effective waste management system in Kochi city, the organisation has put forth nine demands.

Progressive Techies, a socio-cultural and welfare organisation of IT employees in Kerala, has petitioned the Kerala government demanding an effective waste management system in Kochi, in view of the fire that recently broke out at the Brahmapuram dumpyard. The fire broke out on accumulated legacy waste at the Brahmapuram dump site on March 2, and was doused on March 13. However, Kochi city and the region is still reeling under smoke and pollution from the fire.

Stating that there is an urgent need for an effective waste management system in Kochi city, the organisation has put forth nine demands. Speaking to TNM, Cochin Unit Secretary of the organisation Shiyas VP said that the main demands are proper waste management solutions and rectifying the foul smell emanating from the dumpyard. “Also, there are fires frequently here. But there have been no proper reports on the fires. We demand that there should be an inquiry conducted and a solution should be found. We also want to know how our taxes are being utilised and need auditing to be done,” he said, and added that the organisation members have previously been involved in other volunteering activities during the COVID-19 pandemic and other disasters. Their demands are as follows:

> Permanent solution for waste management: The waste management in Kochi should focus on reducing, reusing, and recycling waste at source.

> Zero plastic usage: A complete ban on all single-use plastic items, including plastic bags, cups, plates, and straws should be imposed and alternatives such as paper, cloth, and biodegradable materials should be promoted.

> Proper collection of waste from the public: Proper collection of waste from public areas should be done by installing public waste bins in all sectors of the city. These bins should be emptied regularly, and waste should be transported to sector-wise waste management units.

> Sector-wise waste management units: Sector-wise waste management units should be set up to manage and treat waste at source, instead of a big dumping yard, and the waste disposal should also be monitored at source

> Implementation of modern technologies for segregation and waste management: Modern technologies for waste segregation and management, such as waste-to-energy, composting, and recycling should be implemented and CSR funds should be utilised for the same.

> Support for good waste segregation ideas or initiatives: The government should support good waste segregation ideas or initiatives like environmental startups that aim to reduce, reuse, and recycle waste. This will help in promoting a culture of waste reduction and management in the city.

> Open and in-depth investigation on fire incidents in Brahmapuram: An open and in-depth investigation should be conducted into the fire incidents that have occurred at the dump yard in previous years.

Progressive Techies has members from all the IT parks in Kerala, including Technopark Trivandrum, Infopark Kochi, Infopark Koratty and Cyberpark Calicut.

