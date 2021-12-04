'Bounced back': Bengaluru doctor with Omicron says he is doing fine now

The doctor, along with his wife and daughter who also have COVID-19, are currently under isolation and observation at the Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru-based doctor who was among the first to have been detected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in India, has reportedly recovered well. The anaesthesiologistâ€™s primary contacts â€” his wife, an ophthalmologist, their daughter and another doctor who is also an ophthalmologist â€” had contracted COVID-19 as well, and they are also recovering well, according to sources in the Health Department.

The doctor is now under isolation and observation at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru. His wife and daughter are also being treated there. An entire floor of the designated hospital has been reserved for the treatment of people infected with the Omicron variant, as well as suspected cases. Presently, six persons are being treated and kept under observation here.

Sources in the hospital explained that as many as 60 beds are reserved to deal with any eventuality. The staff who are attending them have been advised not to visit other wards or roam around in the premises of the hospital.

"We are all friends. The doctor affected by Omicron says he is absolutely fine. We speak to each other and talk among ourselves that the virus is just like the earlier COVID-19 infection. The primary contacts are also doing fine without any complications. They do not have any breathing issues or serious complications and we are following the same treatment as earlier given to COVID-19 patients," a senior doctor who is monitoring the treatment said.

"It is just another coronavirus variant. Normal COVID-19 protocols known to us are being followed. We are prepared. The infrastructure has been updated in the hospital. Pediatric training has been given to doctors and all doctors are also capable of ICU management," he explained.

The anaesthesiologist found that the Omicron variant first showed symptoms of severe body ache, chills and mild fever. He did not have any breathing issues and blood saturation levels remained normal, he told the Times of India. He added that, after being treated with monoclonal antibodies, he bounced back to normalcy without any symptoms.

The doctor, who was discharged earlier on November 29 following a negative RT-PCR test report, was readmitted after tests revealed that he was infected with the Omicron variant. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities have sealed off his house, officials said.