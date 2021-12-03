Karnataka issues new guidelines after Omicron cases: All details here

The new guidelines came after the Karnataka Chief Minister held a meeting with experts, senior ministers and officials to draft a plan to control the spread of the new variant.

The Karnataka government has issued fresh guidelines a day after two cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed in the state. The new guidelines came after Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with experts, senior Ministers and officials to draft a plan to control the spread of the new variant. Out of the two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus that have been detected in Karnataka, one 66-year-old man is a South African national who has left the country after testing negative, while the other is a local resident, a doctor aged 46, with no travel history.

The Karnataka government has said that only those who are fully vaccinated â€” who have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses â€” will be allowed in public areas like parks, malls and theatres. Gatherings and cultural events at schools have been barred till January 12, 2022. Here is the full list of guidelines issued by the government on December 3:

1. All gatherings, meeting, conferences, etc, should strictly limit the number of participants to 500 people only. COVID-19 appropriate behaviour shall be strictly enforced during the event, and the responsibility to enforce the same lies with the organisers.



2. The cultural activities/fests and functions in all educational institutions should be postponed till January 15, 2022.



3. Parents of children below 18 years, who are going to school/college, should be compulsorily vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.



4. Compulsory testing of health workers and senior citizens (those above 65 years) and persons with comorbidities will be undertaken by the government.



5. Entry to malls, cinema halls, theatres shall be shall be allowed only to the persons who are vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

6. Government servants shall be vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.



7. Wearing of face masks is an essential preventive measure. In order to strictly enforce the core requirement of masking, BBMP, district authorities and local authorities shall impose fine of Rs 250 in Municipal Corporation Areas and Rs 100 in other areas for any violation in this regard.



8. There shall be intensive containment (micro containment measures) and active surveillance in clusters/areas reporting higher cases to contain the spread locally.



9. Strict surveillance at the border posts set up by the districts adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra states shall continue as per the prevailing circular/guidelines issued by Department of Health and Family Welfare.