Boney Kapoor bags remake rights of â€˜Prathi Poovankozhiâ€™

The Manju Warrier starrer was directed by Rosshan Andrrews based on a story by Unni R.

A few days ago, reports surfaced that the Malayalam film Prathi Poovankozhi will be remade in multiple languages. And now, it has been confirmed that ace Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor has the remake and dubbing rights of this film in all languages.

The Manju Warrier starrer, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, released last year. The film also had Anusree, Rosshan Andrrews (making his acting debut), Saiju Kurup, Grace Antony, Alencier Ley Lopez, SP Sreekumar, Divya Prabha, Sekhar Menon, Chali Pala, and others forming the supporting cast.

Gokulam Gopalan bankrolled the film under his banner. The technical crew of this film included Unni R, who has written it, G Balamurgan for cinematography, Jyotish Shankar for art direction and Gopi Sunder for music.

Prathi Poovankozhi tells the story of a woman who is molested in a bus by a thug and how she goes in search of him for justice. The film was based on the novel Sankadam, penned by Unni R.

Apart from Prathi Poovankozhi, Boney Kapoor also has the remake rights of another Malayalam movie, Helen. Reports are that this heroine-centric film will star his daughter Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Debut director Mathukutty Xavier had scripted Helen in association with Noble Babu Thomas and Alfred Kurian Joseph. Anna Ben played the title character. Noble Babu Thomas, the co-scriptwriter, played her love interest in this flick. Senior actor Lal played her dad. The film also had Aju Varghese, Unnimaya, and Rony David Raj playing supporting roles along with a set of debutants. The technical crew of this entertainer comprised Anend C Chandran of Premam fame for cinematography, Shaan Rahman for music and Shameer Muhammed for editing.

Boney Kapoor is currently bankrolling the Ajith starrer Valimai which is being directed by H Vinoth. Pavel Navageethan, known for his roles in films such as Madras, Peranbu, Vada Chennai, and Magalir Mattum, has been roped in to play the main villain in Valimai. In this film, Ajith will be seen playing a cop.

The producerâ€™s other project in the making is Vakeel Saab, a Telugu film with Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. The star cast of Vakeel Saab, a social thriller, includes Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla as the female leads with Prakash Raj in a pivotal role. Venu Sriram is directing the film, which is bankrolled by Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

