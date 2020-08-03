Janhvi Kapoor to play the lead in Bollywood version of Anna Ben's â€˜Helenâ€™

'Helen', a Malayalam movie with Anna Ben in the lead, was appreciated for its portrayal of a young woman in a survival thriller.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor will play the title role in the Hindi version of Helen, a Malayalam movie that released last year with Anna Ben in the lead. The film's director Mathukutty Xavier shared the news that came on a website and wrote that the movie has always made them proud.

"Helen, since the day it released, it has never stopped making us proud. Thanks to everyone who stood with me in this journey. So glad that a very small phone conversation started all of this. Thank God for everything!" Mathukutty wrote.

Bollywood producer and Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor bought the rights to remake the movie in Hindi, the news says. Director Mathukutty confirmed the news to TNM.

Helen was his much awaited debut after a series of short films. The movie received a lot of appreciation for its portrayal of a young woman in a survival thriller.

Anna Ben, fresh after her debut in the critically acclaimed film Kumbalangi Nights, played a nursing graduate who is trying to get a job in Canada and make some money to finish her dadâ€™s debts. The movie is as much about her relationship with her single dad played by Lal, as it is her about her fight for survival. While the first half of the movie revolves around the usual nitty-gritty in the life of a 25-year-old middle class woman, the second is her fight for life when she is trapped in a freezer.

Anna in an earlier interview to TNM said that it is a person-oriented film than a female-oriented one.

Vineeth Sreenivasan, actor, writer, singer and director, became producer of the film and also played a cameo. Aju Varghese, Noble Babu Thomas who is also one of the writers of the film, are the other actors in the film.

