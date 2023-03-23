Bomman and Bellie from The Elephant Whisperers pose with Oscar

Director Kartiki Gonsalves posted a picture of the couple holding the Academy Award for Best Documentary Film (Short)

Flix Oscars 2023

Kartiki Gonsalves, director of The Elephant Whisperers, posted a picture of Bomman and Bellie posing with the Oscar award won by the film. The film bagged the Academy Award for best Documentary Film (Short). The Elephant Whisperers follows a couple, Bomman and Bellie, who adopt two orphaned elephants in Tamil Nadu’s Mudumalai reserve forest.

The couple finally got to hold the prestigious gold statutette. Kartiki Gonsalves shared a photo of the couple to her Instagram account and captioned it, “It's been a long four months since we've been apart and now I feel like I'm home... @theelephantwhisperers.”

Earlier this week, March 21 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated Kartiki Gonsalves. He also handed over a cheque worth Rs 1 crore to Kartiki after he praised her for the movie. He said the documentary brought the work of many unknown people to the world stage. The CM had also earlier felicitated Boman and Bellie on March 15 and awarded them a cheque worth Rs 1 lakh rupees each, with a citation.



Read: The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki Gonsalves felicitated by TN CM in Chenna