Bombay Jayashri hospitalised in London after suffering aneurysm

Jayashri was touring the United Kingdom performing musical concerts when she had the health issue.

Noted singer of Carnatic music and film songs, Bombay Jayashri has been hospitalised in London after she had an aneurysm. An aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning of a blood vessel in the brain. She underwent a surgery and is currently stable and recovering well, the family said. She will need rest and the family has requested for privacy while she gets better.

Jayashri was touring the United Kingdom performing musical concerts when she had the health issue. She suffered a brain haemorrhage, reports The Hindu. However, the family has requested that all messages circulating on social media platforms be ignored.

Bombay Jayashri was expected to perform at the Tung Auditorium in University of Liverpool on March 24, reports The Indian Express. She was returning to England after 10 years.

The singer, who has been active in both films and the classical music scene, is a winner of the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award. Only three days ago, she posted about getting another prestigious award â€“ the Sangita Kalanidhi from the Chennai Music Academy this year.

An orator who is outspoken about her early reluctant beginning in music as a child, Jayashri has also shared how she sang in multiple languages - Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi. She was trained in Carnatic music by Lalgudi Jayaraman and TR Balamani. In Tamil film music, her popularity rose when she worked with Harris Jayaraj to sing the famous Vaseegara song for the 2001 film Minnale. They recreated the magic for the song Ondra Renda Asaigal in Kakka Kakka (2003). But her first Tamil Nadu state award came later, for the song Suttu Vizhi in Ghajini in 2005.

She is also behind the Piâ€™s Lullaby, writing the lyrics and singing it for the 2012 film Life of Pi. The song became the first Tamil song to be nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars.