Body of Telangana medical student found inside agricultural well, police begin probe

Thummanapalli Vamshi was found dead, in an agricultural well in Kaniparthy in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, with his hands and legs tied up.

news Crime

The body of a medical student was found under mysterious circumstances in Telangana on Saturday. Thummanapalli Vamshi was found dead in an agricultural well in Kaniparthy in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, with his hands and legs tied up.

According to his parents, Vamshi, who is in his early 20s, was in his third year of MBBS at a private medical college in Khammam and had come home for the Sankranti holidays. He had left to Khammam again on Friday evening, but the family was unable to contact him since then.

The police said that a local had dropped him at the Parkal bus stand, and Vamshi had later called his parents and claimed that he had reached the college hostel on Friday evening before he stopped answering his phone.

His body was discovered inside the agricultural well on Saturday morning, and the police were informed immediately. They retrieved the body and sent it for a post mortem to a government hospital at Parkal.

According to reports, Vamshi's hands were tied with a rope, suggesting that it may have been murder. However, there were no external injuries on the body.

The police are going through the deceased's call records in an attempt to get more clarity if he had met or contacted someone prior to this death. Investigation officials are also examining CCTV footage in the area to crack the case. The police also hope that the autopsy report will offer leads and establish the cause of death.

The Chityal police said that a case has been registered under 'suspicious death' and investigation is ongoing. Further details are awaited.

