Hajipur triple rape-murder: Telangana court to give final verdict on Jan 27

Accused Marri Srinivas Reddy was arrested in August 2019 for allegedly raping and killing three minor girls between 2015 and 2019.

news Judiciary

The Nalgonda district court in Telangana is set to deliver its final verdict on January 27 in the case of the Hajipiur serial rape and murders. With arguments of both parties concluded, the court on Friday reserved its verdict for this month.

Accused Marri Srinivas Reddy was arrested in August 2019 for allegedly raping and killing three minor girls between 2015 and 2019. The trial in the case is being held in a Special Fast Track Court in Nalgonda.

The incident came to light as investigation officials were probing the missing case of one of the deceased girls. Srinivas was also accused in the murder of another woman, besides these minors. The police have filed three separate chargesheets in the case.

Srinivas allegedly raped and killed a 11-year-old girl in 2015, and in 2018, kidnapped and raped a 14-year-old girl. In March 2019, he allegedly raped and killed another minor, as per the police.

Police officials accused Srinivas of raping and killing the girls in the guise of helping them or offering them a lift on his bike. It was alleged that he committed the crimes after taking them to an isolated place, where he was accused of burying the bodies as well.

ACP Bhongir Bhujanga Reddy, an investigating official, earlier told TNM that all evidence and DNA samples that match the accused have been handed over to the fast track trial court.

Armed with 'scientific evidence’, the prosecution sought capital punishment, arguing that it was the 'rarest of rare' crimes. The accused, however, has claimed that he was innocent, impotent and framed by police before the court.

The accused was brought to court amid tight security, and he is currently in Nalgonda district jail.