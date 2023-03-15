No serial killer in Bengaluru say cops, three murders not linked

SP Soumyalatha SK told TNM that the victim has been identified and investigations are ongoing.

news News

The Bengaluru railway police said that the latest body found in a plastic drum at the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal is not linked to the previous three cases. Superintendent of Police (Railways), Soumyalatha SK told TNM that the victim has been identified and investigations are ongoing. The woman whose body was discovered in a drum on March 14, was believed to be around 30 years old. The Railway police opened the drum due to a foul odour emanating from it and discovered the body. The SP also said that they were in the process of questioning some suspects in connection with the latest case.

The discovery of the body on Tuesday had led to speculations of serial killings, as the body was found in a similar circumstance as two others, discovered over the last four months. The Government Railway Police, who are investigating the case as all three bodies were found in railway stations and trains, have discarded the theory.

Earlier on January 4, Bengaluru railway police had found the dead body of a woman in similar circumstances at the Yeshwantpur Railway Station. The partially decomposed body of the woman, who was around 30 years old, was found in a plastic drum after a sweeper complained of a foul smell emanating from it. The womanâ€™s clothes were also found in the drum, and police suspected that she was strangled with a dupatta.

In a similar incident, another woman's body, also believed to be around 30 years old, was found in a sack in an unreserved compartment of a MEMU train at the same terminal in December 2022. However, this body was not in a decomposed state, according to reports.

Read: Dead body of woman found inside drum at Bengaluruâ€™s SMVT Railway Station