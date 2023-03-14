Dead body of woman found inside drum at Bengaluru’s SMVT Railway Station

The police told TNM that the age of the deceased woman must be around 30 and they are investigating the people who placed the drum at the station.

news Crime

The dead body of an unidentified woman was found inside a drum at the SMVT Railway Station in Bengaluru on Monday, March 13. According to the police, there was a foul smell emanating from a drum that was placed inside the station. When the drum was cut open around 7 pm in the evening, a woman’s body was found inside.

“We found the decomposed body of a woman, aged around 30, in it. We have not yet identified the woman and we are investigating the people who placed the drum in the station,” Railways Superintendent of Police (SP) Soumyalatha SK told TNM.

Police are also investigating whether the incident is linked to a dead body found in similar circumstances at the Yeshwantpur Railway Station in January. The Karnataka Railway Police said that the age of the dead woman found at the Yeshwantpur Railway Station must be around 30 years and she is believed to have been strangled with a dupatta. The body was found when a sweeper at the railway station informed the police of a foul smell from a plastic drum. When the police opened the drum, the woman’s body was found along with clothes.

In another incident from December 6 2022, the dead body of a woman was found inside the compartment of a train at the Baiyappanahalli Railway Station. The dead body was found in train number 06527 (Bangarpet to SMVT, Bengaluru). In all three cases, the victim was a woman aged around 30. Police officials investigating the incidents said that all three cases are unresolved but cautioned against speculating that a serial killer is involved.