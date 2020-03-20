Blaze in Virudhunagar firework factory: Seven dead, nine injured

Seven persons were killed in a major fire at a fireworks factory in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu. Nine people have been injured and were admitted to a nearby government hospital.

According to reports, the factory is located in Sippiparai near Sattur town in Virudhunagar district. On Friday, around 30 workers were inside the factory when the incident occurred. Preliminary reports have also revealed that the accident could have been caused due to the mishandling of fire crackers inside the factory.

Three fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The fire is reportedly under control except in one room, where fireworks are still bursting.

The identities of the victims are not yet known. It is also not known how many more people were trapped inside the factory amid the blaze.

(This is a developing story)