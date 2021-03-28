BJP's Radha Ravi takes a dig at Kamal Haasan’s personal life at campaign rally

“He’d go abroad, marry a woman there, and split families. Six months later, she’d become old,” jibed Radha Ravi.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Actor and politician Radha Ravi who joined the BJP in 2019, has been campaigning for the party for the upcoming Assembly elections. At a campaign drive in Coimbatore along with BJP’s Coimbatore South candidate Vanathi Srinivasan, Radha Ravi made derogatory comments against actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, the founder and chief of Makkal Needhi Maiam party, who is also contesting from Coimbatore South.

Taking potshots at Kamal’s personal life, Radha Ravi, who is BJP’s state executive member, said Kamal “splits families”. “He’d go abroad, marry a woman there, and split families. Six months later, she’d become old,” jibed Radha Ravi. Calling Kamal “a lazy fellow”, Radha Ravi further alleged that Kamal is taking shelter under Mahendran’s shadow. Mahendran is MNM’s candidate from Singanallur constituency. Asking voters to think carefully, he further insinuated that Kamal was only “fixing” people together at the reality show called Bigg Boss. Kamal Haasan has been hosting the reality television show called Bigg Boss that airs on Vijay TV.

Radha Ravi has been accused of sexual harassment by women from the film industry. Allegations of sexual harassment against Radha Ravi were brought to light by singer Chinmayi in 2019 but accusers were allegedly silenced from filing official complaints. The singer was axed from the dubbing union, of which Radha Ravi is the president, for speaking up against him.

Radha Ravi who was earlier part of DMK was suspended from the party in 2019 for his vile and sexist remarks against actor Nayanthara. A release at the time stated that Radha Ravi was being temporarily suspended for “breaching party discipline and acting in a manner that brings disrepute to the party.”

Following his suspension, Radha Ravi jumped ship to join the AIADMK briefly before becoming a part of the BJP in November 2019. In July 2020, he was made state Executive Member by BJP’s Tamil Nadu president, L Murugan.