BJP youth wing leader booked for fake tweet claiming temples destroyed in TN

In his tweet, Vinod alleged that 130 + temples had been destroyed in 200+ days.

news Controversy

The Chennai police has booked Vinoj P Selvam, a BJP youth wing leader from Tamil Nadu, for a tweet and has slapped various sections including intention to cause riot. The tweet by Vinoj, who is the President of the BYJM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) in Tamil Nadu, alleged that Hinduism was being oppressed and that ‘130+ temples demolished in 200+ days'.

A part of his tweet, which was posted on January 27, read “over 130 + sacred Hindu temples have been demolished by those who hoisted the black flag on the Republic Day, shouting Thamizhagam”. The tweet was also to promote the BJP alliance and get people to vote for the party’s candidates in the upcoming urban local body elections to be held February 19 across the state. “You will support the BJP alliance for good governance and liberation in the local government,” Vinoj’s tweet read.

விடுதலைப்போரில் தமிழகம் என குடியரசு தினத்தில் கருப்பு கொடி பறக்கவிட்டவர்கள் 130 புனிதமான இந்து ஆலயங்களை இடித்துள்ளதாக செய்தி.



சுதந்திர போரைக் காட்டிலும் இந்துமதம் இப்போதுதான் அதிகம் நசுக்கப்படுகிறது!



உள்ளாட்சியிலாவது நல்லாட்சி மலர்ந்து, விடுதலை பெற ஆதரிப்பீர் பாஜக கூட்டணிக்கு! pic.twitter.com/vl3KsM1H2h — Vinoj P Selvam (@VinojBJP) January 27, 2022

The tweet also carried a picture, an illustrated cartoon, which shows the backside of a man, supposedly Chief Minister Stalin, and a picture of a crane demolishing a temple in the backdrop. The text on the picture read “200+ days, 130+ temples. More counting”.

Following the tweet, a note was issued by the Chennai police stating that Vinoj was booked based on a complaint by a Kilpauk resident named Ilangovan. The complaint stated that Vinoj’s tweet attempted to spread false information, which disrupt public peace and create enmity between different groups.

An FIR (First Information Report) was filed which booked the BYJM president under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 505 (1)(b) (Statements conducing to public mischief), 505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code.

Vinoj P Selvam had contested as BJP’s MLA candidate from Chennai’s Harbour constituency. He lost to DMK’s PK Sekar Babu.