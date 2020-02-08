BJP workers protest shooting of Vijay’s ‘Master’ in Neyveli mining area

The BJP cadre warned filmmakers that further protests will ensue if shooting continued on Saturday.

news Controversy

Members of the Tamil Nadu BJP's state unit conducted protests outside Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) on Friday where actor Vijay is currently shooting his upcoming film Master. BJP cadre at the venue claimed their silent protest was over permission granted to the filmmakers to shoot at the 'highly secured' area which is a mining belt. They further warned of a 'different' protest if shooting continued on Saturday.

Speaking from outside the NLC complex, Saravana Sundadaram, a BJP worker, said, "It is a highly secured and protected area. I don't know how they got permission to shoot here. We have sent this as a complaint to the Centre. There should be no shooting here on Saturday or in the future. This is not an area for such activities. It is a dangerous place. It is ridiculous to begin shooting here. We condemn this.”

He added that the protests were not merely because the protagonist in the film was Vijay.

"Not just Vijay, even a Rajinikanth film cannot be allowed to be shot here. More than cinema, NLC is important. You have 10,000 workers going in, who will oversee this? Who is answerable for this? We conducted a silent protest. If this continues, our protests will become different," he added.

On Friday, Vijay returned to the sets of Master to a rousing welcome from his fans, after two days of questioning by the Income Tax Department in connection to his salary Bigil and the film’s overall profits. The actor was questioned on Wednesday and Thursday. Later, the I-T Department put out a press note stating that no significant recoveries were made from his residence. Meanwhile, Rs 77 crore were recovered from the residence of financier Anbuchelian who has been linked to the film.

"In the context of the issues of the prominent actor, it is stated, that, his investment in immovable properties and remuneration received from the said Producer (AGS) for acting in the film is the subject matter of investigation in the present search. Searches in some of the premises are still continuing," the Income Tax Department's press release said.

As far as AGS is concerned, the Department says, "The producer, who is also a part of the group searched, is into film production, distribution and film exhibiting multiplexes and has produced several films. Analysis of the accounts available in the office premises is under process. Evidences of actual receipts and expenses booked and remuneration paid to Artists is under investigation. (sic)"