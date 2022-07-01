'BJP will only tell blatant lies at national executive meet': KTR slams party

Speaking ahead of the BJP’s massive national executive meet scheduled for July 2 and 3 in Hyderabad, KTR also took a dig at the Union government’s Agnipath scheme.

news Politics

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday, June 30, took a jibe at the Union government over the spiralling domestic gas cylinder prices and sliding value of the rupee against the US dollar. Speaking to reporters ahead of the BJP’s massive national executive meet on July 2 and 3, KTR said that these were the achievements that the BJP government would be known for, and that the time has come to say “Bye Bye Modi”.

“The gas cylinder price in India is the highest in the world. PM Modi brought Rupee value to Rs 79 (against Dollar) in the 75 years of Indian independence. Question BJP leaders when they come and visit your constituencies... Now the time has come to say 'Bye Bye' Modi,” KTR, who is also the state Industries Minister, said. He further said that BJP leaders will come and visit all 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana, and when they do so, he urged the people to demand that schemes introduced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao be implemented across the country.

“The BJP circus is coming to Hyderabad. It will be held for two days. What do they do in that circus? What will they say to people? Other than telling blatant lies, there will not be any truth,” he said, referring to the BJP's national executive meet.

KTR also took a dig at the Union government’s contentious Agnipath scheme, alleging that PM Modi promised 2 crore jobs to youth a year, but was trying to give “security guard jobs instead of giving job security”.

Ahead of the BJP’s national executive meeting in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other cabinet leaders, a massive hoarding was installed in Secunderabad, across Tivoli Cinema near Parade Ground. The hoarding, which featured the hashtag #ByeByeModi, included references to the revoked farm laws, Agnipath scheme, demonetisation, privatisation of public sector undertakings (PSUs) and the Union government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The hoarding was later removed on June 29, Wednesday, by workers of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board on instructions from the Begumpet police.

