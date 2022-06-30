Traffic diversions in Hyderabad for BJP national executive meet: Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the national executive meeting of the BJP at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Madhapur on July 2 and 3.

news Traffic

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modiâ€™s visit to Hyderabad to attend the national executive meeting of the BJP at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), Madhapur, the Cyberabad traffic police have announced diversions on July 2 and 3. Offices located between Kavuri Hills to Kothaguda junction, HITEC City MMTS station to IKEA rotary junction have been advised to stagger their work timings accordingly or choose to work from home to avoid inconvenience. Commuters have been advised to use the following alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion.

> Commuters travelling from Neeruâ€™s junction towards Kothaguda junction and Gachibowli junction have been asked to take a diversion at COD junction via Durgam Cheruvu â€“ Inorbit â€“ ITC Kohenur â€“ IKEA â€“ Biodiversity â€“ Gachibowli and vice versa. Theyâ€™ve been asked to avoid Cyber Towers junction and Hitex junction.

> Traffic from Miyapur, Kothaguda, and Hafeezpet areas towards HITEC City â€“ Cyber Towers â€“ Jubilee Hills has been asked to use Rolling Hills â€“ AIG Hospital â€“ IKEA â€“ Inorbit â€“ Durgam Cheruvu road, while avoiding Hitex junction and Cyber Towers junction.

> Traffic from RC Puram, Chandanagar areas towards Madhapur, Gachibowli areas have been asked to take the BHEL â€“ Nallagandla â€“ HCU â€“ IIIT â€“ Gachibowli road and avoid the Alwyn â€“ Kondapur road.

Heavy vehicles are restricted on the following routes â€“ JNTU towards Cyber Towers, Miyapur towards Kothaguda, Kavuri Hills towards Kothaguda, Biodiversity towards JNTU, and Narayanamma College towards Gachibowli.

Cyberabad police have prohibited the flying of remotely controlled drones, para-gliders and remotely controlled micro-light aircraft around Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of the two-day meet. Police have also imposed prohibitory orders from July 1 to 4. The orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code prohibit any assembly of more than five persons.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra on Wednesday, June 29, issued two separate notifications in this regard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, and other top BJP leaders will be attending the executive meet. Drones, para-gliders and micro-light aircraft will not be allowed over a 5 km radius from HICC within the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits. The restrictions will be in force from 6 am on June 30 to 6 pm on July 4.

With IANS inputs