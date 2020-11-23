‘BJP will have MLAs from Tamil Nadu, NDA will form state govt in 2021’: L Murugan

AIADMK top leaders had announced that the alliance with NJP would continue for assembly elections in 2021.

The BJP, an ally of the ruling AIADMK, would have MLAs in the Tamil Nadu assembly and the NDA would form the government after the 2021 elections, its state unit president L Murugan said on Sunday.

Addressing a massive gathering as part of his 'Vetrivel or Vel yatra' here, he said that there will be BJP MLAs from Coimbatore region and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will definitely form the government after the assembly polls, due early next year.

His comments come a day after AIADMK top leaders -- Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Pannerselvam -- announced that the alliance with the BJP would continue for the assembly elections next year and exuded confidence that their party will score a hat-trick of wins, having been in power for to straight terms.

DMK and its alliance parties have lost sleep after the BJP started the vetrivel yatra, being organised to condemn those denigrating the Hindu Gods and religion, he said.

There was a new awakening among the people wherever the yatra was taken out, he said.

Referring to criticism about the need for the yatra, Muguran said it was not only necessary, but "most necessary".

The BJP has launched the Vel Yatra campaign to "expose Karuppar Kootam that denigrated" Kanda Sasti Kavacham in praise of Lord Muruga and the DMK "which lent support" to the group.

BJP National Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan said some parties were defaming Hindu religion for garnering a few votes while her party was working for all sections.

Karnataka deputy Chief Minister C A Ashwathanarayan and BJP Tamil Nadu vice-president Annamalai also addressed the gathering.

Earlier, Murugan, along with Ashwathanarayan, offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Muruga at Maruthamalai on the city outskirts.

Meanwhile, state Congress President K S Alagiri, participating in a protest meeting against new central farm laws near here, said if BJP has real faith on God, it should have taken out its yatra by taking idols of Lord Muruga and not the 'Vel', a spear like weapon of the Lord.

"If the BJP takes yatra with Muruga's idol, Congress will also join them," he said.

The state government has not given permission for the yatra, citing COVID-19 pandemic.