BJP Tamil Nadu Gen Secy KT Raghavan resigns after sting video

KT Raghavan, however, denied the allegations against him, claiming the video was released to tarnish his image.

BJP Tamil Nadu General Secretary KT Raghavan resigned from the party on Tuesday, August 24, after YouTube Madan Ravichandran published a sting video of the leader allegedly in an explicit video call with a woman. There is, however, no audio in this sting video except for the first few seconds in which he can be heard saying “show” to her. Madan alleged that Raghavan's sexual act shocked the woman and she dropped the phone.

Raghavan announced his resignation through a tweet and said that he had met BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai and decided to tender his resignation. Raghavan, however, denied the contents of the video and claimed that the video had been released to tarnish him and the party.

“I met and consulted with K Annamalai. I resign from my party responsibility. I deny the allegations. I will take legal action. Dharma will win,” he said.

In his video, Madan says that he has had the video in his possession for sometime and the sting itself took several months, though the timeline is not clear. He has also made several other allegations including that he has sting videos of around 15 BJP leaders. He claimed that he has chosen to publish KT Raghavan’s video first as he has the image of ‘Mr Clean’.

Madan also claimed that the video was shown to K Annamalai who retorted that it will take months to initiate any action based on the video. Annamalai, however, said they can publish the video, Madan claimed. Annamalai has not reacted to this claim yet.

TNM is unable to independently verify the authenticity of this video.