BJP Tamil Nadu election manifesto: 50 lakh new jobs, total prohibition and more

The party released the manifesto on Monday in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

The BJP has promised to create 50 lakh jobs if voted to power in Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Assembly polls. Apart from employment opportunities, the BJPâ€™s manifesto also promises Rs 6,000 annual support for fishermen and farmers, and total prohibition of alcohol in the state if voted to power.

The party released its election manifesto on Monday in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP state president L Murugan and other senior leaders of the party. The BJP has allied with the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and will contest in 20 Assembly constituencies.

The election manifesto committee of the party included H Raja, Sasikala Pushpa, K Annamalai, VP Duraisamy, M Nachiappan etc.

Here are the important promises made by the party in its manifesto for the upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu.

> Free two-wheeler driverâ€™s licenses will be issued to women aged 18 to 23. They need not pay any fee to take the driving test and get the licence.

> Students of classes 8 and 9 will be provided a â€˜Tabletâ€™ device for free.

> Door delivery of ration items through the Public Distribution System.

> Every district will get a government multispecialty hospital with facilities equivalent to private hospitals and free treatment will be provided.

> Widows pension will be increased to Rs 3,000.

> Fisherfolks above the age of 60 will be given a pension of Rs 3,000 per month.

> Separate budget for agriculture.

> Twelve lakh acres of Panchami lands will be retrieved and distributed to those from the Scheduled Castes.

> The administration of Hindu temples will be handed over to a Board with religious leaders.

> River sand mining will be banned for five years to improve groundwater table and the flow of rivers. River sand import will be allowed in this period.

> Greater Chennai Corporation will be trifurcated.

> Legislative council will be set up to facilitate informed debates on topics by subject matter experts.

> Badugas will be added to the Scheduled Tribe category.

> All state highways will be converted into four-lane roads.

> Every district will have coaching centres for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

> Online skill development university will be set up.

> A Circuit Bench of the Madras High Court will be established in Coimbatore.

> Law will be brought against forced religious conversions.

> Siddha medicine university will be established in Palani.

> Thirukkural Mamalai Park will be established in Erode district.