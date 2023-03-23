‘BJP’s cheap attitude’: Tamil Nadu politicians condemn Rahul Gandhi’s conviction

A Gujarat court held Rahul Gandhi guilty in a criminal defamation case filed for his statement from 2019 where he said "how come all the thieves have Modi as common surname.”

news Politics

Protesting against Rahul Gandhi’s conviction by a Gujarat court for criminal defamation, Congress party workers staged a protest in Tamil Nadu’s Kumbakonam on Thursday, March 23. Led by former Congress MP KS Alagiri, the party workers protested on a railway track in Kumbakonam. The protesters raised slogans condemning the Union government for targeting Rahul Gandhi. Due to their protests, the Cholan Superfast Express en route to Chennai was delayed by 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, Sriperumbudur MLA and Chairperson of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) Selvaperunthugai condemned the Gujarat court’s conviction against Rahul Gandhi who was “speaking as the people’s voice.” According to reports, the MLA and other workers from the TNCC staged a protest in Chennai and wore black ribbons to express their disagreement with the Gujarat court’s judgement.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) MP and chief Thol Thirumavalavan condemned Rahul Gandhi’s sentencing. The MP said this was a “cheap attitude” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He added, “On behalf of VCK, we strongly condemn the cheap attitude of BJP that made a conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi not to contest in forthcoming election by using the court. This kind of criminal activity will expose the Sangh Parivar only. People of India will teach them in time.”

Speaking to the media in Trichy, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party chief Seeman expressed his opposition to Rahul Gandhi’s sentencing. Questioning the Gujarat court’s sentencing, Seeman asked, “The Supreme Court itself has stated that there is nothing wrong in criticising those in power. In this context, why is Rahul Gandhi being punished for criticising the Prime Minister?”

A Gujarat court held Rahul Gandhi guilty in a criminal defamation case filed for his statement from 2019. The complaint was filed by former Gujarat minister and BJP legislator Purnesh Modi. While campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 in Karnataka’s Kolar, Rahul had asked "how come all the thieves have Modi as common surname.” The court sentenced Rahul to two years imprisonment, however, it later suspended the sentence for 30 days and granted him bail.

Read: Can Rahul Gandhi’s conviction cost him his MP status? Here’s what the law says