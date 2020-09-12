BJPâ€™s Annamalai and DMKâ€™s Senthil Kumar to face-off in TV debate on Hindi imposition?

The two leaders - DMK's Dharmapuri MP Senthil Kumar and state BJP vice president K Annamalai have agreed to a live debate on various issues, with a focus on Hindi imposition.

Two politicians who represent radically different ideologies have decided to hold a televised debate after a conversation on Twitter. The two leaders - DMK's Dharmapuri MP Senthil Kumar and state BJP Vice President K Annamalai have agreed to a live debate on various issues, with a focus on Hindi imposition.

The debate which was agreed upon on Twitter, materialised after IPS officer-turned-politician Annamalai alleged in a video that the DMK was using the language policy to further its political agenda. He further claimed that the Dravidian party was hoodwinking people and distorting the issue at hand. He maintained the BJP's claim that the DMK was hampering the growth of Tamil Nadu residents by not allowing them to learn an additional language and challenged DMK leaders to a live debate on the matter.

DMK MP Senthil Kumar then accepted the challenge and stated that he was ready for the debate. In response to this, the BJP leader too accepted the debate and the two agreed that a news channel and a moderator had to be decided on.

"10 media persons have contacted me. Asked them to coordinate with you. Kindly finalize and let me know soon. Waiting. I got to go to Delhi running short of time. Let's finish it this evening or max tomorrow. One on one live. If Ur preoccupied. I have no problem to come to ur place (sic)," DMK MP Senthil Kumar said on Friday.

Speaking to TNM the DMK MP, however, says that a delay in the debate is inevitable. He has to attend Parliament sessions starting September 14 but Annamalai has proposed two weekends in September and one weekend in October.

"He has proposed certain weekend dates but I will have to be in the capital for Parliament sessions. I had told him that we can do it in his house as well but the channel coordinating with both of us, has not gotten back on the dates yet," says Dr Senthilkumar. "We will have to figure out when it will be when there is some consensus on dates."

While for now, the ideological battle appears to be playing out on Twitter, Tamil Nadu will witness Assembly Election in 2021. The BJP in the state has already claimed that the 2021 battle will be against the DMK, much to the consternation of its ally AIADMK.

