‘BJP removed from Dravidian lands’: TN CM Stalin on Karnataka elections

Stalin also said that the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP, corruption, and Hindi imposition have impacted the Karnataka Assembly election results.

news Karnataka Elections

As the Karnataka Assembly election results continue to pour in favourably for the Congress, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said that the BJP has now been completely removed from Dravidian lands.

Offering his congratulations to the Congress, he noted, “The unjustifiable disqualification of brother Rahul Gandhi as MP, the misuse of the country’s foremost investigative agencies against Opposition leaders, Hindi imposition, and rampant corruption, have all echoed in the minds of Karnataka’s people and they have upheld Kannadiga pride….”

The CM further said that the people of Karnataka have given a befitting reply to BJP’s vindictive politics. He added that everyone must work together to win the 2024 general elections now that the BJP has been ousted from the Dravidian land.

“The landmass of the Dravidian family stands clear of BJP. Now let us all work together to win 2024 to restore democracy and constitutional values in India,” he commented.

The BJP has been routed in Karnataka as the party witnessed a major setback in key strongholds. As of 2.15 pm, the Congress won 14 seats and secured leads in 119 constituencies, taking the tally to 136. The BJP won 8 seats with a lead of 57, totaling 65 seats. The JD(S) too suffered a massive loss with the party winning one seat and leading in 19.

Congrats @INCIndia on spectacular winning of Karnataka. The unjustifiable disqualification of brother @RahulGandhi as MP, misusing premier investigative agencies against political opponents, imposing Hindi, rampant corruption have all echoed in the minds of Karnataka people while… — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) May 13, 2023

Earlier today, the Tamil news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai reported that Stalin also offered his congratulations over phone calls to Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah, and DK Shivakumar.

The Karnataka Assembly election was held for a total of 224 constituencies, with 36 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes on May 10. The state has a total of 5,24,11,557 electors, out of which 5,23,63,948 are general electors. A total of 2,613 candidates contested the elections, out of which 2,427 were male, 185 were female, and one was a transgender person. This time, Karnataka witnessed a record voter turnout of 72.67%.