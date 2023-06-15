BJP questions TN CM’s earlier speech accusing Senthil Balaji of corruption

In the speech shared by Annamalai, Stalin criticised Senthil Balaji for allegedly accepting large sums of money in exchange for jobs in the state-run transport corporation.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Annamalai took to Twitter to highlight a speech given by MK Stalin several years ago, accusing Senthil Balaji of corruption. Annamalai questioned whether the Chief Minister would refute his earlier statements and accused him of playing the victim card.

“A gentle reminder to Thiru MK Stalin on what he spoke a few years back about the cash for job scam tainted Thiru Senthil Balaji. Are you going to refute this, Thiru MK Stalin? Why are you playing the victim card today?” he asked in the tweet.

In the speech shared by Annamalai, Stalin criticised Senthil Balaji for allegedly accepting large sums of money in exchange for jobs in the state-run transport corporation. Stalin highlighted corruption, looting, bribing, abduction cases, and land grabbing allegations against Senthil Balaji and his brother. He also mentioned corruption in the procurement of vending machines for ticketing on buses.

Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP IT cell, joined the conversation by reminding MK Stalin of his previous promise to send Senthil Balaji to jail when he was the Leader of Opposition. Malviya questioned why Stalin was complaining now when Balaji had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged money laundering.

Malviya was reacting to the political slugfest over the arrest of Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged money laundering.

Sharing a part of the speech of Stalin when he was the Leader of Opposition, Malviya tweeted, "MK Stalin, as Leader of Opposition, accused Senthil Balaji of looting, corruption, abduction, land grabbing and promised the voters to jail him. ED has now arrested Balaji. After all, this is what Stalin wanted. Why then complain now and run to other corrupt leaders for support?"

Following Balaji's arrest, opposition leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, and Sitaram Yechury criticized the Modi government. MK Stalin thanked the opposition leaders for their support, prompting Malviya to remind him of his earlier statement.

