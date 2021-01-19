BJP to organize Rath Yatra in Andhra Pradesh to protest 'inaction' against temple attacks

The Rath Yatra, which is yet to be named, is scheduled for February 6.

The BJP unit of Andhra Pradesh will be organizing a Rath Yatra in the state in the first week of February. The yatra which is yet to be named, is to protest against the state government’s alleged negligence in preventing a series of temple attacks.

Though the opposition has called around 180 temple attacks a communal issue, the police have debunked many instances of vandalism and have proved that they were either instances of robbery, treasure hunt or mischief. A few of the cases remain unsolved and the police are looking for the perpetrators.

With the yatra, the BJP also hopes to strengthen its base in the state. Speaking to TNM, Sunil V Deodhar, BJP National Secretary and AP state in-charge said, “We have not yet named this Rath Yatra. It will be named in a couple of days. Jana Sena and the BJP will sit together and decide a name. The rath yatra will start from Kapilatheertham in Tirupathi and will culminate at Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram, located at the other end of the state. All the places where the temple attacks have taken place—Nellore, Guntur, Pitapuram, Srisailam, Antharvedi are all places enroute to Ramatheertham. Wherever big incidents have taken place, we will organize rallies in those places.”

According to the National Secretary, there is no need to be worried so much about the Rath Yatra. “A Rath is nothing but a vehicle. These days you have cars, those days they used chariots. Then what is the reason to worry so much? The yatra which will last for 6 days will commence on February 4 and will end on February 9”, added Deodhar.

The BJP leadership however has not applied for the required permissions as yet. “In case permissions are not received for the peaceful yatra as per our plan then we are confident that the court will grant us permission”, added Deodhar exuding confidence.

The BJP has been highlighting what they call the government’s ‘inaction’ in the series of attacks on temples. Earlier this month, though the BJP had planned a protest rally in Ramatheertham against vandalization of the Lord Rama idol, several BJP leaders were arrested after the police foiled their attempt.

According to the top leadership, they haven’t yet decided on whether national-level leaders will attend the yatra. This will be decided only after the basic plans of the yatra fall in place.

