Video: Andhra cop attacked for cautioning youth against rash driving, two held

The Sub-Inspector was assaulted after he had cautioned three young men against rash driving and triple riding.

news Crime

Three people are seen tugging at a manâ€™s shirt and assaulting him, even as he tries to defend himself. The manâ€™s helmet comes off, which is grabbed by one of the assaulters, who then goes on to hit him with it.

This video surfaced on social media in Andhra Pradesh, showing three young men attacking a policeman in civilian clothes, even as bystanders tried to stop them. The incident took place in Vizianagaram and the man who was attacked was Kolli Ramana, Sub-Inspector of Police, Garugubilli, who had cautioned them against rash driving and triple riding.

According to reports, the incident happened in Khadgavalasa of Garugubilli mandal in the district. The reports said that the SI was observing the rash driving of the three young men for a while as he was also driving on the same road. He stopped the young men and advised them to drive safely. As he was not in uniform, the three men did not recognise Ramana and began abusing him, before they attacked him.

On learning about the incident, the police rushed the injured SI to a local hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Based on a complaint, police have arrested two men B Sudhakar (20) and Chandrashekar (20) and are investigating the case.

Watch the video below.

Speaking to TNM, Parvatipuram Circle Inspector (CI) said that the duo were arrested for attacking the officer on duty. "The SI who is on his way to duty after learning about a road accident saw the bikers driving rashly but didn't say anything at the first instance. Later, after going to a junction, he saw the same persons and tried to caution them. Soon things aggravated and they started attacking and hitting him with a helmet."

He added, "They have been arrested. A case is registered and investigation is underway."

The Inspector further said that the SI's health is stable, while stating they will add relevant sections in the case after taking a detailed statement from the officer. District Superintendent of Police (SP) Raja Kumari has also taken stock of the incident and sought immediate action.